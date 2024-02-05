How To Watch All Of Us Strangers At Home
One of 2023's most acclaimed films will soon be available from the comfort of home. Searchlight Pictures has announced the Digital and streaming release date for director Andrew Haigh's "All of Us Strangers." The film, which stars Andrew Scott ("Fleabag") and Paul Mescal ("Aftersun"), is going to be available through digital retailers and will also be streaming on Hulu beginning Thursday, February 22, 2024. Mark your calendars and plan accordingly.
If you don't subscribe to Hulu, you'll be able to rent the film through your digital retailer of choice, such as Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, or Google Play, starting that same day. For those who are already subscribed to Hulu, the movie will be available to stream at no additional cost. Disney uses Hulu as its primary destination for Searchlight Pictures releases these days, adding value to the service for subscribers. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:
One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.
Dive deeper into All of Us Strangers at home
Despite not earning any Oscar nominations, "All of Us Strangers" was met with near-universal praise upon release, currently boasting a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Those who do decide to check out the film digitally will have the opportunity to dive a bit deeper into the filmmaking, as several featurettes will be included. You can check them out below.
"Roots of the Story" – Uncover how the director blended his own personal story into the making of this moving film. Hear from cast and crew and learn how the filmmakers approached recreating the look and feel of the '80s, from the sets to the hair and clothing.
"Building Adam's World" – Discover how Adam's isolated existence was shaped through constructed sets. Visit the locations of exterior shots and learn about the director's choice to have Adam's world feel real, and yet not quite real.
Haigh penned the screenplay for the film in addition to directing. Some of the filmmaker's previous work includes TV shows like "Looking" and "The OA." The movie's leads will also be present again on our screens in 2024. Andrew Scott is starring in Netflix's miniseries "Ripley," with Paul Mescal leading the cast of Ridley Scott's much-anticipated "Gladiator 2," which is hitting theaters in November.