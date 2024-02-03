Cool Stuff: Five Nights At Freddy's Gets A Pack Of Vinyl Soundtracks To Obsessively Collect

Listen close! Follow my instructions. There is no time for introductions. The score for "Five Nights at Freddy's" is officially getting the vinyl treatment from iam8bit, and these albums are going to go fast. Officially licensed with Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" score contains the music from The Newton Brothers as featured in the smash-hit film adaptation of the ridiculously popular video game series. If you're reading this, you probably already know that and don't need me to explain why "FNaF" is so popular, so I won't waste your time. For the rest of you, here's your homework.

The "Five Nights at Freddy's" soundtrack comes on red vinyl, but it's not just any red vinyl, it's specifically "Pizza Party Red." What does that mean, exactly? Well, it's the color of red many associate with those perfect plastic cups from places like Pizza Hut in the 1980s and 1990s, as Freddy Fazbear's Pizza was modeled after similar amusement center pizzerias. "Five Nights at Freddy's" is a game filled with lots of vibrant colors, but Pizza Party Red was the perfect call. The record jacket was designed by Scott Saslow and features collectible, glow-in-the-dark-eyed covers of Freddy, Chica (with Mr. Cupcake), Foxy, and Bonnie. If you want the whole group you'll have to purchase the entire set, as the individual character covers are going to be completely randomized at the same rarity.

That's right, gamers, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" vinyl score doubles as a blind bag mystery items ripe for unboxing videos.