Cool Stuff: Five Nights At Freddy's Gets A Pack Of Vinyl Soundtracks To Obsessively Collect
Listen close! Follow my instructions. There is no time for introductions. The score for "Five Nights at Freddy's" is officially getting the vinyl treatment from iam8bit, and these albums are going to go fast. Officially licensed with Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" score contains the music from The Newton Brothers as featured in the smash-hit film adaptation of the ridiculously popular video game series. If you're reading this, you probably already know that and don't need me to explain why "FNaF" is so popular, so I won't waste your time. For the rest of you, here's your homework.
The "Five Nights at Freddy's" soundtrack comes on red vinyl, but it's not just any red vinyl, it's specifically "Pizza Party Red." What does that mean, exactly? Well, it's the color of red many associate with those perfect plastic cups from places like Pizza Hut in the 1980s and 1990s, as Freddy Fazbear's Pizza was modeled after similar amusement center pizzerias. "Five Nights at Freddy's" is a game filled with lots of vibrant colors, but Pizza Party Red was the perfect call. The record jacket was designed by Scott Saslow and features collectible, glow-in-the-dark-eyed covers of Freddy, Chica (with Mr. Cupcake), Foxy, and Bonnie. If you want the whole group you'll have to purchase the entire set, as the individual character covers are going to be completely randomized at the same rarity.
That's right, gamers, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" vinyl score doubles as a blind bag mystery items ripe for unboxing videos.
Let The Newton Brothers creep you out
As iam8bit accurately puts it in the score's official description:
From the opening title track, they hypnotize us with the haunting vocals of a children's choir, cut with the melodies of nursery rhyme horrorshow. It's a chilling hors d'oeuvre, leading into a pulsing, synthy moody main course that is both a '90s throwback and freshly sinister. How could we expect any less from the boys behind the maniacal music of "Midnight Mass," "The Haunting of Hill House," and "Doctor Sleep?"
Side [A] features the tracks Five Nights at Freddy's, Delinquent Notice, Mike's Dream Sequence I, Mike's Dream Sequence II, Aunt Jane, Vanessa, A Way In, Chica's Mischief, Foxy Fatality, Family History, Clean Up, Fuzzy Friends, Who Took Garrett?, Follow The Yellow Rabbit, and Fuzzy on the Details
Side [B] has Mike's Dream Sequence III, Vanessa's Past, Gear Up!, Abby's In Danger, The Yellow Rabbit, Now I Kill You, Doing Well, The Rabbit Lives, and My Grandfather's Clock. As this is the original score for the film and not the soundtrack, don't expect to hear "Talking In Your Sleep" by The Romantics or "Five Nights at Freddy's" by The Living Tombstone.
The vinyls are due to ship out sometime in Quarter 3 (between July 1 and September 30), so this is currently is a pre-order item. You can purchase your "Five Nights at Freddy's" score today at iam8bit. For those who don't have a record player, they are also selling the score on CD and cassette since those are weirdly coming back in style.