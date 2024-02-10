The Voice For Futurama's Calculon Came From A TV Star, Seinfeld, And An Obscure Cartoon

On David X. Cohen and Matt Groening's 31st-century sci-fi sitcom "Futurama," the world's citizens are hooked on a high-octane ultra-soap-opera called "All My Circuits," a long-running TV series starring a cast of mostly robots. The main character in "All My Circuits" is a tall, egocentric blowhard named Calculon who is constantly discovering evil twins, engaging in robotic infidelities, and discovering multiple personalities. In a strange metanarrative twist, the Calculon on "All My Circuits" is played by a robot ... that also happens to be named Calculon, and also happens to be an egocentric blowhard.

In reality, Calculon is played by veteran voice actor Maurice LaMarche, one of the best voice actors currently working. Maurice LaMarche plays Calculon with a bloviating confidence that only seems to infect famous actors. Calculon eventually reveals that he is many hundreds of years old, and changes his identity every few decades. In previous lives, he has been several of the world's most famous robot performers, including Acting Unit 0.8, Thespo-Mat, and David Duchovny. Calculon's self-importance is a millennium wide.

When it came time to construct a voice for Calculon, LaMarche had to draw from several sources. Speaking on a panel at Sacramento's SacAnime convention in 2015, LaMarche revealed all the actors and obscure cartoon characters that he drew from, including a recurring character from a popular 1990s sitcom, a star of "The Carol Burnett Show," and a bizarre 1965 animated series that may be unfamiliar to younger readers. How many of you under the age of 35 remember "Roger Ramjet?"

Surprisingly, LaMarche did not choose to imitate the famed voice (and ego) of his fellow Canadian thespian, William Shatner.