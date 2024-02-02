One Of Futurama's Predictions For Our World Ended Up Being Completely Wrong

When "Futurama" debuted in 1999, smartphones weren't yet ubiquitous. There were some computer-like phones on the market, of course — tech-savvy nerds might recall IBM's Simon from 1994 — but the first wireless internet-ready phones weren't put on the mass market until 2001. The first iPhone wasn't introduced until 2007, and by then, "Futurama" had already been canceled for the first time. As such, when one sees the 31st-century characters on "Futurama" using cell phones, they are extrapolated from the cellular technologies of the present. It wouldn't be until the 2011 "Attack of the Killer App" that modern iPhone technology would be addressed on "Futurama," and the showrunners depicted a world where eyePhones were implanted directly into the users' eyeballs.

During the writing of the episode "Amazon Women in the Mood" (February 4, 2001), the most popular cell phone on the market was the Nokia 3310. Some people may have also still had their old Motorola StarTACs, released in 1996. Cell phone trends in 2001 were pushing the technology toward smaller and smaller flip-phones, some of which were about the size of a Reese's peanut butter cup when folded. "Compact" and "sleek" were the design mandates of the day. As such, when Amy Wong (Lauren Tom) uses a cellphone in the episode, it's a flip phone about the size of a Tic-Tac. It's a parody that no longer plays.

"Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen and "Amazon" writer Lewis Morton couldn't have predicted the widespread use of touchscreen smartphones in 2001, of course, so they kinda got this one wrong. Cohen prides himself in trying to accurately predict the real-life future of technology for his animated sci-fi sitcom, and he admitted — in a 2023 interview with Insider — that he blew his prediction with Amy's mini mobile.