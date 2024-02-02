Carl Weathers Sadly Never Got To Direct His Dream Star Wars Project

How many acting legends get the chance to bring a single character to life that goes on to define their entire career ... let alone multiple ones? We were blessed to be alive at the same time that Carl Weathers was doing his thing as Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" franchise, the doomed CIA agent Al Dillon in "Predator," and most recently the helpful ally and magistrate Greef Karga in "The Mandalorian." Sadly, he will no longer add to his unbelievable list of credits as the news broke that Weathers has passed away at the age of 76. But as much as the acting icon made the absolute most of his time on Earth, there is at least one dream job of his that will now forever remain unfulfilled.

The best part about Carl Weathers' casting throughout his appearances on "The Mandalorian" was that we could genuinely tell that it wasn't merely a paycheck gig for him. That was clear enough from his energetic performance as Din Djarin's right-hand man Greef Karga, but he also went the extra mile to step behind the camera and direct a pair of episodes of the show — both of which are commonly considered to be among its best. So when the season 3 finale was approaching back in 2023, it should hardly feel surprising that he had at least one item on his "Star Wars"-themed bucket list.

According to Weathers, he would've loved to direct and star in his own Greef Karga spin-off film.