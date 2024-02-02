How To Watch Jason Statham's The Beekeeper At Home

Anyone else hear that buzz in the air? No, it's not the bees, believe it or not. It's the sound of action star Jason Statham singlehandedly willing "The Beekeeper" to become the year's first real box office hit as the film gets ready for its home release. Despite the annual January doldrums and the fact that director David Ayer's newest project didn't exactly have much new to offer beyond its obvious "John Wick" parallels, audiences turned out anyway to see the novelty of Statham smoking some beehives and taking vengeance on some scummy phone-scammers — one of whom had the rotten luck of messing with the wrong elderly lady. That may not sound like the flashiest or even the most original setup for a secret agent going rogue and cutting a path of destruction through his unfortunate victims, but as /Film's Ben Pearson put it in his review: "Still, there are plenty of enjoyable moments here, and audiences who want nothing more than a Jason Statham beat-'em-up will surely be satisfied."

Just how satisfied, however, is a question that should be answered in the days and weeks to come, now that "The Beekeeper" is ready to take the leap from theaters to home. Unfortunately, there's no information on a physical release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K just yet, though you can be sure that's coming down the pipeline sooner or later. The same goes for when viewers will be able to purchase digital copies of the action/thriller as well. However, as of January 30, 2024, "The Beekeeper" is now available both in theaters and to rent digitally through your preferred PVOD platform. Read on for all the details.