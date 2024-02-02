Bryce Dallas Howard And Bryan Cranston Almost Ruined One Of Argylle's Big Twists [Exclusive]

This article contains major spoilers for "Argylle," so beware!

"Argylle" is keeping a lot of secrets. While the film's marketing has been squarely focused on teasing the identity of "the real agent Argylle," the movie has even more twists and turns that add new wrinkles to Matthew Vaughn's spy action bonanza (which is now in theaters). While Universal has been keen on keeping the various plot turns under wraps, some of the "Argylle" cast had a difficult time staying quiet about one of the movie's big surprises.

In "Argylle," Bryce Dallas Howard plays Elly Conway, the author behind the successful "Argylle" spy novel series. Suddenly, she finds herself caught up in the real world of spies when dueling secret agent organizations discover that her novels have somehow been accurately predicting what's going to happen in their web of intrigue. Eventually, Elly learns that she's not really author Elly Conway. Well, technically she is, but she led a forgotten previous life where she was Agent Rachel Kylle, or Agent R. Kylle. So Elly learns that all of her "Argylle" books are actually memories of real missions she went on as a secret agent, and now the underground world of spies is anxious to find out what happened to some valuable information when one of her missions went wrong, causing her to lose her memory and leading to her new life as Elly Conway.

Bryan Cranston plays the leader of the villainous organization known as The Division, but that's not exactly the only role he has to play. That's because Cranston's character also pretends to be Elly Conway's father, in an attempt to manipulate her into revealing the secrets he so desperately needs. Furthermore, he's also the one responsible for brainwashing Agent Rachel Kylle after a botched mission left her with amnesia, and with the help of his chief scientist (Catherine O'Hara, who also pretends to be Elly's mother), convinced Rachel that she was Elly Conway.

With so many twists and turns in play, it should come as no surprise that both Bryan Cranston and Bryce Dallas Howard had a little trouble keeping a lid on the unique dynamic between their characters.