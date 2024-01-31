The Two Star Wars Characters Dave Filoni Wants To See In Thrawn's Future

Grand Admiral Thrawn is poised to be the next big villain in the "Star Wars" franchise. The classic character created by author Timothy Zahn in the '90s finally made his live-action debut last year in the first season of "Ahsoka." But that was just the beginning. The end of the season set up Thrawn as a major threat who will undoubtedly return in the show's second season, if not on the big screen as well in the coming years (more on that in a moment). Now, Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni has shed some light on what might be in store for Thrawn in the future. Or, more specifically, who might be in store for the blue-skinned expert tactician.

Filoni, who is the main creative force behind "Ahoska" as well as animated shows like "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," recently spoke with Empire about Thrawn's future. Filoni is historically cagey on such subjects, but he mentioned two other characters who could be crossing paths with the one they call Mitth'raw'nuruodo. "We set up Captain Pellaeon in 'The Mandalorian,' and that's a character that goes with Thrawn, so I'd love to see the two of them together," Filloni revealed first. He then mentioned a member of the Rebel Alliance with whom Thrawn is very familiar:

"His foil throughout 'Rebels' was Hera. Pitting the two generals against one another is something that I find interesting."

Indeed, Thrawn and Hera Syndulla clashed many times throughout "Rebels." With the former Imperial Grand Admiral now making his way back to the main galaxy to contend with the New Republic, there is reason to believe that he and Hera will meet again. But how might that play out? And what of Captain Pellaeon?