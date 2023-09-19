Ahsoka: Leia's History With The Ghost Crew Explained

One of the biggest joys of "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" was seeing how the shows bridged the gaps between movies. They showed the characters changing and evolving — and even the galaxy at large changing, too, like when the public slowly turned against the Jedi, or the Rebellion slowly spread.

"Ahsoka" is doing the same thing. The show, despite its overly serious tone and its slow line deliveries, is doing a rather good job of showing the state of the galaxy in the time after "Return of the Jedi" and how it leads up to the Resistance and First Order conflict of the sequel trilogy. We see this in the complacency of the New Republic, and how they ignore warning calls. Still, there are those who fight on despite the circumstances, like Hera Syndulla, Ahsoka, and Senator Leia Organa.

Out of the three main characters of the original "Star Wars" trilogy, Leia is arguably the one most involved with the story presented in "Ahsoka." Han is neither a politician nor someone who would risk his neck so easily for random strangers, while Luke is busy building a doomed academy for future mass murderers. Meanwhile, Leia is a respected senator and a leading figure in the New Republic, so it makes sense that she is at least aware of Hera's plights for help in preventing Thrawn's return.

But there's more to it than just Leia being a good person. She would not just listen to warnings, she would directly help Hera out, because she has a long history with the Ghost Crew — even before she was a rebel leader.