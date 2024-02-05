Rod Serling's Unproduced Twilight Zone Pilot Finally Aired In Season 3

"The Twilight Zone" enthusiasts might vaguely remember an episode titled "The Gift," a sci-fi tale about "a rootless little boy" named Pedro (Edmund Vargas), who stumbles upon an alien from a distant planet. "The Gift" is not one of the anthology series' better episodes, as it hamfists a twist ending while indulging in some problematic character stereotypes. However, there's a sense of beauty in a story about a lonely child who finds solace in the company of an extraterrestrial and is willing to treasure the gift given to him without learning its true purpose. The locale where the events unfold, a remote mountain village in Mexico, accentuates the loneliness that Pedro embraces and adds further meaning to the unlikely bond forged with the alien who crash lands in this space.

According to Marc Scott Zicree's "The Twilight Zone Companion," "The Gift" was not originally a standalone episode written as the series progressed but an "additional, hour-length pilot script" written by series creator and host Rod Serling himself. This pilot was initially titled "I Shot An Arrow Into The Air" — a title repurposed for another episode with a completely different story — and went into greater detail about Pedro's childhood and overarching sensitivity. Here, Pedro is "shunned by his peers" after the death of his father in a rocket ship accident and goes on to meet the wounded alien and become friends with it. As this particular script was not used for the pilot, Serling altered several aspects of the tale and changed the location to Mexico, which eventually birthed "The Gift."

Let us look into the themes of "The Gift" to parse what Serling might have meant when he wrote a story about unlikely friendships and mankind's tendency to fear and shun anything that doesn't fit the mode of established normalcy.