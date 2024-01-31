New Avatar Live-Action Series Tells A Dark Story The Animated Series Never Could

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" has a perfect pilot; even just the first half of the two-part premiere episode does an excellent job bringing viewers into the show's Asian-inspired fantasy world, a place where people can bend the four elements. The first episode also does a phenomenal job of setting up the series' story (a 12-year-old kid has to save the world), the personal stakes (the main character is the last of his nation), the larger state of the world (a 100-year-old war), the tone (fun! Silliness! Some rather dark moments!), the deeper lore (bending, spirits, past lives), and, perhaps most importantly of all, the main characters.

Most of all, it does this without literally showing the events that kickstarted the war and made Aang the titular last Airbender. In the original series, we hear in the first episode that the Air Nomads haven't been seen in the 100 years since the Fire Nation attacked. While it's easy to imagine what happened, we don't actually see it. We only see Aang discover the remains of his people when he visits the Southern Air Temple and discovers it's populated only by skeletons. It's not just that a kids' show probably couldn't get away with showing a genocide on screen, but "The Last Airbender" lets the audience properly discover the truth with Aang himself. It doesn't matter that we don't see an entire people die in a brutal attack; what matters is the look on Aang's face when he realizes everyone he once knew and loved is dead and that his culture has been destroyed. (There's a reason why George Lucas didn't show Anakin slaughtering the younglings.)

Well, forget about that emotionally damaging nuance, because Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" remake series will give the people the genocide they (maybe?) always wanted.