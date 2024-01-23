Master The Elements With Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer

Live-action remakes of animated titles have a mixed history. Some, like the "One Piece" live-action remake, manage to offer something new to newcomers (a condensed version of a long-running story) and also established fans (a refresher for a 27-year-old story). Others, like the Disney remakes, add very little to the source material and mostly seem made to replace the originals in the eye of the public, offering a lesser version of the animated title. More often than not, what you lose when remaking an animated story into live-action far outweighs whatever you gain by having flesh and blood actors.

This is to say, the odds are stacked against the Netflix live-action remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," especially since the original creators departed the project over creative differences. To the new showrunners, this came as a bit of a blow.

"You'd have to be an idiot not to be intimidated a little bit," showrunner Albert Kim said. "My first reaction after 'Hell yeah!' was 'Holy s—! Do I really want to do this? Is there a way to improve upon the original?'"

Still, that isn't stopping Netflix from trying to capture the charm of the original — and from succeeding in some areas. Now, a trailer for the live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" has dropped, and you can watch it above.