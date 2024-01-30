Avatar: The Last Airbender's Live-Action Aang Actor Almost Didn't Audition

In the almost 20 years since the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" cartoon first debuted on Nickelodeon, there have only been two notable attempts to adapt the series in different live-action formats. The first, of course, remains somewhat notorious, as everyone remembers (or tries to forget) the failed M. Night Shyamalan film in 2010. The second, everybody hopes, will go down much differently as Netflix tries to bring the story back to life as a live-action series.

At the end of the day, the strength of the scripts will dictate the overall fate of the new series, but no one would deny that getting the cast right this time around was one of the highest priorities. That certainly applied to finding actors of the right ethnicity — although considering the ages of the show's four main characters, there was no way around the fact that the primary stars would end up being younger than the original cartoon (a fun fact that should turn most fans my age into dust). As opinionated as we can be about even the most minor changes made to the animated classic, however, the consensus surrounding the new cast behind the Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier), waterbender Katara (Kiawentiio), her loyal brother Sokka (Ian Ousley), and the villainous Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) would seem to be largely positive.

But for Cormier, his lack of familiarity with the original show almost prevented him from the role of a lifetime.