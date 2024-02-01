The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling Wrote A Frank Sinatra Heist Film About Robbing The Queen Mary

Frank Sinatra went through phases like he went through wives. The legendary crooner and movie star could exhibit impeccable taste for what people wanted to see and hear, and then, in a few year's time, completely lose his grasp of the zeitgeist.

Sinatra was threatening to enter one of his down periods in the mid-1960s. The popular music scene was in the throes of Beatlemania, while moviegoers were tiring of the Rat Pack's antics. Who wanted to see Sinatra and the gang saunter their way through Western and gangster pastiches like "4 for Texas" and "Robin and the 7 Hoods" when they could watch Elvis Presley set the screen ablaze with Ann-Margret in "Viva Las Vegas"?

To be fair, Sinatra was still Sinatra, but after giving one of his finest performances in John Frankenheimer's "The Manchurian Candidate," he started playing it way too safe. Bud Yorkin and Norman Lear's adaptation of Neil Simon's amusing Broadway comedy "Come Blow Your Horn" was a hit, but you expected something more from the Chairman. Where was the spectacle?

It was in 1965's "Von Ryan's Express" in a big, big way. The Marc Robson-directed World War II actioner gave Sinatra his most satisfying star turn since Vincente Minnelli's "Some Came Running," and a box-office hit that reminded Hollywood that you can never count out Ol' Blue Eyes. After "Ocean's 11" and "Von Ryan's Express," Sinatra clocked that moviegoers loved watching him pull off a complicated caper, so he wasted no time in working up another impossible mission. And to bring it all together in rollicking fashion, he took a side trip to "The Twilight Zone."