Oppenheimer Endured An Awkward Mishap During An Intimate Scene

In Christopher Nolan's 2023 biopic "Oppenheimer" — recently nominated for 13 Academy Awards — actress Florence Pugh played Jean Tatlock, a Communist activist in the 1930s and 1940s who had a romantic relationship with J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy). Because of Oppenheimer's station in the United States government, Tatlock was hounded by the FBI, and her phones were infamously tapped. As scandalously depicted in Nolan's film, Oppenheimer and Tatlock continued their affair even after he married his wife Kitty in 1940. The timing of the affair has, however, been disputed.

Nolan, a famously non-sexual director, filmed multiple sex scenes between Pugh and her co-star Cillian Murphy who played Oppenheimer. The most notable sex scene was a fantasy sequence wherein the nude Jean Tatlock appeared in the nude Oppenheimer's lap while he was in the middle of a security deposition, talking about his affair. This mirrored lovemaking scenes from earlier in the movie when the two characters bonded, nude, over their mutual political beliefs.

One of those earlier scenes, it seems, was incredibly awkward to film. Pugh, who appeared on a post-screening panel, was recently quoted in Variety, and she recalled that she and Murphy had to stay frozen in place during a camera mishap that took a long while to fix. Nolan famously works with many skilled photographers ("Oppenheimer" was shot by Hoyte van Hoytema) and just as famously likes shooting on film, so a technical error of this stripe was unexpected. Luckily, Pugh said, she was able to turn her awkward time on set to learn a little but about the way Nolan likes to shoot; it wasn't just an awkward afternoon of being entwined with Murphy.