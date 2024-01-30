Jeffrey Dean Morgan Hunts A Serial Killer In One Of Netflix's Top Movies This Week

When "The Postcard Killings" arrived in theaters back in 2020, we all turned our noses up at the idea of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a detective on the case of the serial killer who offed his daughter. "No, Jeffrey Dean Morgan," we said, "we reject your offer of a trauma-propelled crime thriller," and promptly bestowed on his ill-fated film a 38% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics were even more intolerant of this adaptation of James Patterson and Liza Marklund's #1 New York Times bestselling thriller. "There just isn't enough depth to the screenplay," proclaimed Variety, while the LA Times accused the film of being "awkwardly pitched between serious art and pulp trash." All of which resulted in an abject 24% critic score on RT. Despite the involvement of award-winning Bosnian filmmaker Danis Tanovic, then, "The Postcard Killings" was pretty much DOA.

So, you'll probably be surprised to hear (or not if you're aware that Netflix viewers will watch anything) that "The Postcard Killings" is currently having somewhat of a renaissance on Netflix. Yes, several years after Jeffrey Dean Morgan's crime thriller failed to wow, well, anyone, we've all apparently had a change of heart and propelled the film to the number one spot on Netflix's US viewing charts. How? Why? Well, this might be a case that's a little too baffling for even Morgan's detective Jacob Kanon to solve. But if you're intrigued as to what on earth is going on here, read on for the full rundown.