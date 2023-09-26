Mark Hamill And Bert Kreischer Are Topping Netflix Charts With A (Somewhat) True Story

When Mark Hamill set off to start filming "The Machine," he announced it in a video on Twitter, in which he claimed that he "might already regret this." Well, the movie arrived in 2023, and unfortunately, the box office and critical response pretty much proved Hamill right to be hesitant, even if he was only joking.

"The Machine" made a global total of $10.6 million on a budget of $20 million. Even worse were the reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes summarizing the film as "a sloppily lifeless movie," and "broken beyond repair." Poor old "Big fat Bert," as his "2 Bears 1 Cave" co-host Tom Segura lovingly calls him. He's just trying to spread some joy.

Rolling Stone referred to Kreischer as the "top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country" in their 1997 profile, and you might be surprised to hear that he originally had his life adapted to the big screen in 2002, with Ryan Reynolds playing a heightened, college-age version of notorious party animal in "National Lampoon's Van Wilder." Since then, Kreischer has found fame as a stand-up comedian, podcast host, and TV personality. But in the years between, he also managed to befriend the Russian mafia on a trip to Europe, a story which he famously turned into a popular stand-up routine.

Naturally, Hollywood decided the viral popularity of this particular story indicated that it was prime material for a whole movie. In May of 2023, we finally got "The Machine," starring Kreischer as himself in what was basically a fictionalized sequel to the true original events of the story. Set 23 years after the actual Europe trip, "The Machine" sees Kreischer reunite with his estranged father, Albert (Mark Hamill). However, following its anticlimactic theatrical run, the movie has hit Netflix, and it seems to be doing a lot better there than it did on the big screen.