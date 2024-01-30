The Twilight Zone Unknowingly Cast An Actor Who Was Really Living The Episode's Story

Look close enough at "The Twilight Zone" and it's clear that events surrounding the making of the show were often as unusual as its otherworldly subject matter. It's not that Rod Serling's science fiction classic was cursed: rather, production of the deeply humane series was often interrupted by deeply human moments. There was that time an episode was improved upon by an actor's injury that forced him to speak out of one side of his mouth, and the fact that veteran Serling named the series without realizing that its title was already an air force term used to describe an especially disorienting moment before landing.

Not every coincidence and unusual set story was serendipitous. In season 1, an actor passed away mid-shoot, and Serling paid out of pocket to reshoot his scenes so he wouldn't appear ill in his final performance. A horrific, preventable accident on the set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" (which was made after Serling passed) is still consider one of Hollywood's most infamous injustices today. On top of all that, it turns out a particularly beautiful and bittersweet episode of the original series was more reflective of reality than its writers had anticipated.