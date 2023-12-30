A Serious Off-Set Injury Ended Up Working To The Twilight Zone's Advantage

"The Silence" is obviously based in part on Anton Chekhov's story "The Bet," and while it doesn't utilize the show's typical genre trappings, it does take some interesting risks in terms of aesthetics and plotting. Notably, actor Tone speaks only from one side of his mouth, giving the strange, off-putting effect of a shadowy figure with a curled lip whispering evil things into Jamie's ear. If this had been another "Twilight Zone" episode that ended with the reveal that the devil's been present all along, it wouldn't have been a surprise.

According to Marc Scott Zicree's "The Twilight Zone Companion," Tone's manner of speaking wasn't just an acting choice: he actually had an accident during production that left one side of his face unfilmable. "On the second day of shooting, Franchot Tone didn't show up," Serling is quoted as saying. "And we waited and we waited. The call is six in the morning. When it got to be 10 a.m. and everybody had been sitting there in their own smoke waiting and no Franchot Tone, we get his agent who tracks him down. He's in a clinic."

Tone had been injured the night before, and one side of his face was apparently "scraped raw." According to Serling, the actor had been beaten by the boyfriend of a girl he'd approached in a restaurant parking lot. Co-star Sullivan had a different story, saying that Tone fell onto a driveway at a party while trying to pick flowers for a date. Either way, the actor could no longer be shot from both sides of his face, as the injury was prominent. A notoriously brisk production, "The Twilight Zone" had to find a way around showing Tone's injury. "I said, 'So be it,'" Serling recalled. "Come on in, Franch, and we'll shoot the other side of your face,' which we did."