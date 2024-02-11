Air Force One Had A Villain Backstory That We Never Got To See

"Air Force One" is my favorite "Die Hard" knock-off. Directed by the late Wolfgang Petersen and released in 1997 (when the Cold War was newly over and America was an unrivaled superpower), the film features terrorists hijacking — what else — Air Force One. President James Marshall (Harrison Ford), a Vietnam War veteran, personally defeats them.

Making the President of the United States into John McClane, the quintessential "in the wrong place" everyman? That's some ridiculous high-concept moviemaking I can get on board with.

Now as for the villains, Gary Oldman does his best Hans Gruber as Egor Korshunov. We know what he wants: a restored Soviet Union. When he's called about his demands, he waxes poetic about seeing "The capitalists dragged from the Kremlin," and he throws in Marshall's face about how America has "given [Russia] to gangsters and prostitutes." (Considering pro-U.S. Russian President Boris Yeltsin sold off the country to oligarchs that have helped prop up Vladimir Putin ... yeah, history may have vindicated Korshunov on this one.)

While Korshunov is the villain everyone remembers (how could he not be with Gary Oldman hamming it up?), he's arguably not the most important one. Secret Service Special Agent Gibbs (Xander Berkeley) is the terrorists' inside man and the final threat Marshall must overcome. Unlike Korshunov, we learn little about Gibbs, so his presence seems perfunctory. He's there to explain how the terrorists get past the Secret Service and provide one more action beat once Marshall tells Korshunov to get off his plane.

Screenwriter Andrew W. Marlowe had ideas for more, though, which he divulged in a recent conversation with SyFy.