The Correct Order To Watch DC Movies

The DC Extended Universe is dead.

Starting in 2008, several feature films based on Marvel Comics proved to be big hits, and Marvel Studios (in conjunction with Disney) would go on to rewrite the blockbuster landscape. For 15 straight years, Marvel dominated the box office by taking a serialized TV structure and applying it to movies, hence birthing the "Cinematic Universe." Each film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was directly connected to all the others. In the "season finale episodes," characters would team up. The MCU never told very sophisticated stories — they all boiled down to "good guys" and "bad guys" engaging in pugilism — but they captured the public's attention like no film series had before.

Naturally, Warner Bros. tried to imitate the MCU's success by launching the DCEU in 2013. After all, Warner Bros. still owned the film rights to an enormous back catalogue of superhero characters, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and many others. Christopher Nolan's popular Batman series had come to an end, and it was time to start fresh. The first film in the new series was Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" (2013), a somber, violent version of Superman that sharply divided audiences. A small, passionate contingent of fans loved Snyder's steely, bitter, adolescent angst, while others (like myself) found the film to be noisy and insufferably ponderous.

In the decade that followed, 14 additional DCEU films were released (15, if you count the two cuts of "Justice League" as two separate movies). Many of them bombed and more were critically lambasted. The final film in the series, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" was released in December 2023. James Gunn will reboot the series entirely in a few years.

Here are all 16 films in the DCEU continuity.