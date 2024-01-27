Jonathan Winters Hid His Twilight Zone Anxiety With Some Absolutely Wild Improv

In the "Twilight Zone" episode "A Game of Pool" (October 13, 1961), Jack Klugman plays a would-be pool champion named Jesse who feels that he would be more widely recognized for his billiard skills, were he not living in the shadow of the late pool champion James Howard "Fats" Brown. Jesse posits that if he had had the opportunity to play against Fats, he would definitely win. In a supernatural twist, Fats (Jonathan Winters) arrives from the afterlife to accept the challenge. The ensuing game, however, comes with a stipulation: if Jesse wins, he will indeed be granted the lifelong reputation as the greatest pool player of all time. If he loses, he'll die in obscurity. Jesse accepts.

Throughout their game, Fats points out that living well and happily is more important than the hard-edged fame of being a great pool player. Jesse doesn't listen. He wants fame.

Jesse, perhaps shockingly, wins the game. His wish is granted and he gains the reputation he always felt he rightfully deserved. The ironic twist lies ahead, however. After Jesse dies, his reputation secure, other ambitious pool hall bums begin positing that they could have beaten Jesse if they had been given the chance. Jesse is now locked in a seemingly endless cycle of supernaturally challenging any would-be pool champion who evokes his name. The ghost of Fats, meanwhile, retires to go fishing.

Winters, ordinarily a versatile comedian, felt out of his element filming "A Game of Pool." The episode's director, Buzz Kulik, was interviewed for Marc Scott Zicree's book "The Twilight Zone Companion," and he recalled how nervous Winters was on set. Winters, it seems, flubbed a few lines and hated his unprofessionalism. Luckily, the comedian got through the shoot with his uncanny talents for endless improv.