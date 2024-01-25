Here's What The Worst Critic Reviews Said About Marvel's The Avengers

At this late date, in the year 2024, one might be curious to know what the general public thinks of Joss Whedon's 2012 blockbuster "Marvel's The Avengers." When it was released, it was an event unlike anything that came before. Thanks to a novel release schedule by Marvel Studios, several solo superhero flicks preceded "The Avengers," setting up each of the individual characters as autonomous entities before their inevitable team-up. When the team-up finally struck, audiences went mad, granting "The Avengers" a $207 million opening weekend, and a cumulative worldwide gross of $1.5 billion. The success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe altered film journalism for a decade, keeping enthusiasm for the series at a constant high boil. Many assumed that the superhero genre was peerless, untouchable, and eternal.

In 2024, the MCU has faltered, interest has fallen, and superheroes are limping out the door. What's more, Joss Whedon has been repeatedly ousted as abusive and inappropriate, effectively shedding the passionate cult that once surrounded him. Given that we are no longer locked into a cycle of bottomless anticipation, will audiences still react as enthusiastically to "The Avengers," or will they simply remark on it as a relic of the 2010s?

When "The Avengers" first came out, not all reviews were kind. Most of them were — the film has 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — but 33 RT-approved critics gave the film an effective "thumbs down," standing contrary to popular opinion. Indeed, critics writing for such outlets as the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal were dispassionate or sour toward Whedon's ultra-team-up film.

Here's was some of the more critical reviews, vintage 2012, had to say about "The Avengers."