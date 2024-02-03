A Star Wars Actor Was Put In His Place After Criticizing Buffy The Vampire Slayer

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was a groundbreaking series, but not everyone recognizes its genius. The show subverted sexist tropes that characterized women as helpless damsels in distress and painted men as their heroes. Buffy appeared to be completely powerless but secretly packed a huge punch. Some people believed that a woman could never be as strong as the Slayer — and some of those people were in huge Hollywood films like the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

The coming-of-age WB series is inherently supernatural, but that didn't stop people from criticizing "Buffy" for being unrealistic. Displays of superhuman strength are common in male-driven comic adaptations like "Spiderman" or "Thor," where the hero's powers originate from similarly mythical or science-fictional origins. But because Buffy is a teenage girl, some viewers couldn't wrap their heads around her capability.

Writer-director David Fury explained the necessity for a character like Buffy in the '90s media landscape in a cast and crew reunion interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Joss [Whedon, series creator] saw that there was a need for this feminist heroine at the time. It was a young girl who could still be real and flawed and everything that makes us human, but she's going to be the one that saves the world. Young girls and young women did not have anything like that. Everything was very male-oriented at the time. The characters weren't defined by their relationships with men. Often the men were defined by their relationship with the leading woman."

James Marsters, the actor behind Spike, Buffy's punk-rock vampire enemy-turned-lover, has also sung the praises of the show's feminist message. If the actor didn't already realize why the world needed "Buffy" at the time, years of working in Hollywood definitely proved it to him later on.