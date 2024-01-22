How To Watch Michael Mann's Ferrari At Home

Just one month after it made its debut in theaters nationwide, Michael Mann's biographical sports drama "Ferrari" is making its way to streaming platforms, with a DVD and Blu-ray release to follow later this year. In a press release, Neon announced that "Ferrari" will be available on premium digital purchase and rental starting Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Fans of physical media can bring it home to their shelves on Blu-ray, DVD, or both (if you're a really big Mann fan) beginning March 12, 2024.

Set during the summer of 1957, "Ferrari" stars an aged-up Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, whose luxury sports car company faces potential bankruptcy even as he prepares his team for the prestigious Mille Miglia endurance race around Italy. The pressures of grief, family drama, and financial woes pile up around Ferrari as his drivers try to push to victory in the dangerous competition.

"Ferrari" has grossed $35.1 million at the box office so far and received mostly positive reviews from critics. /Film's Audrey Fox wrote: