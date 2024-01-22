How To Watch Michael Mann's Ferrari At Home
Just one month after it made its debut in theaters nationwide, Michael Mann's biographical sports drama "Ferrari" is making its way to streaming platforms, with a DVD and Blu-ray release to follow later this year. In a press release, Neon announced that "Ferrari" will be available on premium digital purchase and rental starting Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Fans of physical media can bring it home to their shelves on Blu-ray, DVD, or both (if you're a really big Mann fan) beginning March 12, 2024.
Set during the summer of 1957, "Ferrari" stars an aged-up Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, whose luxury sports car company faces potential bankruptcy even as he prepares his team for the prestigious Mille Miglia endurance race around Italy. The pressures of grief, family drama, and financial woes pile up around Ferrari as his drivers try to push to victory in the dangerous competition.
"Ferrari" has grossed $35.1 million at the box office so far and received mostly positive reviews from critics. /Film's Audrey Fox wrote:
Michael Mann brings his trademark ability to blend pathos and action to the film, equally adept at capturing the high drama of racing and the deeper emotional interpersonal complications. Driver offers a steely, commanding performance in the lead role, but it is Penelope Cruz's devastating performance as his wife Laura that walks away with the film.
What's under the hood of Ferrari's Blu-ray and DVD?
"Ferrari" released amid a crowded Christmas line-up, so don't feel too bad if you missed it in theaters, Mann fans. The digital release coincides with tomorrow's announcement of the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards, and the Blu-ray and DVD release is scheduled for two days after the Oscars. It seems like Neon is keeping its fingers crossed for a nod from the Academy, and perhaps even a golden statuette or two in March.
If you want to go behind the scenes of "Ferrari," it may be worth holding out for physical media. Per the press release:
The Blu-Ray and DVD release of the film will feature behind-the-scenes extras, including "The Mille Miglia" and "Building Perfection" which explores the historic race and cars behind Ferrari, as well as in-depth interviews with the award-winning cast and crew.
Though "Ferrari" was entirely snubbed by the Golden Globes earlier this month, it was chosen as one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the National Board of Review. If the trailer revs your engine, keep an eye out for "Ferrari" on digital platforms starting tomorrow.