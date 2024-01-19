Who Is Playing Indiana Jones In The Great Circle Video Game? A Modern Gaming Legend

Bethesda and MachineGames recently unveiled a long-awaited video game in the form of "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle." The legendary video game studio behind "Fallout" and "Skyrim" has been working on a game set within the action/adventure franchise for several years, with the game originally announced back in 2021. But now, we know much more including when the story takes place, what the player can expect, and, rather crucially, who is voicing Indiana Jones. It won't be Harrison Ford, but another icon has stepped up to fill those very big shoes.

Troy Baker will be the man tasked with bringing Indy to life in the much-anticipated game. Ford, for his part, left the role behind with his final turn as the character in last year's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Now, it falls to Baker, who will get to put his stamp on the hero during his classic era, given that this new game takes place between the events of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "The Last Crusade." That's no small thing, although it is difficult to think of someone more qualified for the job.

While casual gamers who are here for the "Indiana Jones" of it all may not be familiar with Baker's name, you're almost certainly familiar with his work. Baker has more than 400 credits to his name, with the bulk of that coming through animation and gaming. Not bad for a guy who hasn't even turned 50 yet. Some of his most well-known roles include Joel in "The Last of Us," Red Hood in "Batman: Arkham Knight," and Booker DeWitt in "BioShock Infinite." For Baker, that is truly just the tip of the iceberg.