How To Watch Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom At Home
Can I get a "Yeah-yuh!" and an "Alright!" up in here? Sure, by and large, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" was kind of a disaster for Warner Bros. at the box office and a rather anticlimactic endpoint to what was known as the DC Extended Universe for audiences overall. (For more on that, you can check out /Film's review by Rafael Motamayor here.) But, much like in the similarly messy "Fast X," can anyone truly deny the pleasures of seeing Jason Momoa wild out in the biggest blockbusters around without a single care in the world? The DCEU might be officially over, but the actor's unique take on surfer-bro Aquaman will forever live in our hearts — I can guarantee that much, at least.
But who says the good times have to permanently end? While James Gunn and Peter Safran's new iteration of the DC Universe is currently full steam ahead, we have one last chance to relive the silly charms of director James Wan's (mostly) underwater adventure. WB has announced that "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will be made available to purchase and rent digitally in just a few days: January 23, 2024, to be exact. For those willing to shell out for a digital copy, the sequel will be set at $24.99 for purchase and $19.99 for 48-hour digital rentals from whichever digital platform your heart desires – Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, and Vudu among them.
But that's not all! For the physical media collectors out there, "Aquaman" will swim towards its 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on March 12, 2024, with its currently unannounced streaming premiere on Max likely to be announced in the weeks ahead. Read on for a look at all the exclusive extras that you'll soon be able to enjoy from home.
What to expect from the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom home release
It's the end of an era for DC in live-action, so fans might as well give "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" the send-off it (debatably) deserves. For those who aren't quite ready to say goodbye to the 2023 sequel, purchasing digital copies and the physical media release will provide audiences with several exclusive extras and behind-the-scenes goodies that have never seen the light of day before. The full list, as announced by Warner Bros., can be seen below:
Finding the Lost Kingdom
- Go behind the scenes as director James Wan reveals how he and the cast and crew pulled off their biggest endeavor yet, an epic sequel to the largest-grossing film in the history of DC.
Aquaman: Worlds Above and Below
- When the filmmakers set out to create a sequel that eclipsed the original in scale and scope, they knew they would have to send Arthur and the rest of the cast to all kinds of new wild and wonderful worlds both above and below the sea.
It's a Manta World
- Black Manta is more powerful than ever now that he has discovered the Lost Kingdom of Necrus and taken possession of the Black Trident. From inspiration to execution, filmmakers reveal how they leveled Black Manta up to the realm of supervillains.
Necrus, The Lost Black City
- Ages ago the great battle for the earth took place here, in this legendary lost Atlantean city. Discover how the filmmakers created the Black City from its "surface city" concept and its inhabitants: Undead Necrusians (Zombies), to its execution.
Escape from the Deserter World
- From idea to execution, explore how the filmmakers created this barren desert landscape and the Deserter Prison, how its creatures and inhabitants were brought to life, and how they planned and executed the daring Orm "breakout" sequence.
Brawling at Kingfish's Lair
- The Citadel is the last frontier of the ocean, a deep trench filled with sunken old ships, stacked high like a rusty city. From concept to completion, discover Kingfish's Lair, a bar within, where the worst of the worst hang out.
Oh TOPO!
- The Tactical Observation and Pursuit Operative Octopus is a living legend and all-time fan favorite. Director James Wan and the filmmakers discuss the decision behind bringing TOPO back to the sequel and its promotion to Arthur's on-screen sidekick.
Additionally, purchased digital copies will come with the following exclusive:
Aquaman Through Fire and Water – Original motion comic from DC
- Arthur Curry is constantly being pulled between two worlds – his responsibility as King of Atlantis and his mantle as Aquaman, defender of the surface. So, what happens when a nefarious attack puts those worlds on a collision course?
Meanwhile, 4K UHD and Blu-ray copies include:
Atlantean Blood Is Thicker Than Water
- At its core, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a movie about brotherhood. Explore how Patrick and Jason bonded over the new unexpected alliance between Arthur and Orm and came together both as characters and as friends on and off set.