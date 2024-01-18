How To Watch Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom At Home

Can I get a "Yeah-yuh!" and an "Alright!" up in here? Sure, by and large, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" was kind of a disaster for Warner Bros. at the box office and a rather anticlimactic endpoint to what was known as the DC Extended Universe for audiences overall. (For more on that, you can check out /Film's review by Rafael Motamayor here.) But, much like in the similarly messy "Fast X," can anyone truly deny the pleasures of seeing Jason Momoa wild out in the biggest blockbusters around without a single care in the world? The DCEU might be officially over, but the actor's unique take on surfer-bro Aquaman will forever live in our hearts — I can guarantee that much, at least.

But who says the good times have to permanently end? While James Gunn and Peter Safran's new iteration of the DC Universe is currently full steam ahead, we have one last chance to relive the silly charms of director James Wan's (mostly) underwater adventure. WB has announced that "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will be made available to purchase and rent digitally in just a few days: January 23, 2024, to be exact. For those willing to shell out for a digital copy, the sequel will be set at $24.99 for purchase and $19.99 for 48-hour digital rentals from whichever digital platform your heart desires – Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, and Vudu among them.

But that's not all! For the physical media collectors out there, "Aquaman" will swim towards its 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on March 12, 2024, with its currently unannounced streaming premiere on Max likely to be announced in the weeks ahead. Read on for a look at all the exclusive extras that you'll soon be able to enjoy from home.