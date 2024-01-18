Cool Stuff: Zac Efron As Kevin Von Erich Gets An Official Iron Claw Action Figure From A24

Long before A24 produced Sean Durkin's emotionally obliterating drama "The Iron Claw" (read our review here), the stars at the center of the story, The Von Erichs, were wrestling royalty. It's difficult to fully encompass just how huge the Von Erich Boys were, both in size/stature and popularity. These were wrestlers so famous they appeared in commercials, had their own comic book series, and were known the world over without the assistance of national television or the internet. In fact, Durkin grew up watching old VHS tapes of Von Erich matches that took place in Texas while he was living in England. This is to say that if you know where to look, there's a hell of a lot of Von Erich merch floating out there. Autographed photos, T-shirts, bandanas, trading cards, posters, magazines, replica belts, and even the World Class Wrestling Von Erich-themed board game, are ready to ease that hole burning in your pocket.

Well, A24 is now living the gimmick, by annoucing that the official Zac Efron-as-Kevin Von Erich Action Figure from "The Iron Claw" coming to the A24 shop next month for pre-order. The figure is modeled after Efron's likeness in the film, featuring a removable Golden Warrior jacket. Boots do not come with the figure, because Kev loved that barefoot wrasslin' life.

Folks might be wondering why the figure is specifically "Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich" and not just a figure of Kevin Von Erich. Excluding the fact this is tie-in merchandise and therefore should reflect the likeness shown in the movie, WWE still actively sells both Kerry and Kevin Von Erich figures as part of their WWE Legends collection with Ringside Collectibles. The Kevin figure also comes barefoot.