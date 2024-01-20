The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling Played A Reclusive Writer In This Forgotten Sitcom

Imagine, if you will, a sleepy small town. The people who live there are hard-working, stubborn, and most of all, suspicious of outsiders. Enter one Bob Majors, a newspaperman from New York. Majors is a man of progress and change, but he's about to come up against a social wall the likes of which he's never seen. It's the kind of obstacle that can only be found in ... well, not "The Twilight Zone."

You might have read that description in the voice of famed "Twilight Zone" creator-narrator Rod Serling, but it's actually the premise of a totally different show in which Serling appeared — reportedly in his first non-narrator acting role — for just one episode in the early 1960s. The series was "Ichabod and Me," a poorly-received and short-lived series whose history is chronicled in David C. Tucker's book "Lost Laughs of '50s and '60s Television." The sitcom starred the similarly named Robert Sterling, who had previously led the more successful series "Topper," and who would go on to quit acting after "Ichabod" got canceled. In "Ichabod and Me," Sterling played a former New York Times writer who decides to uproot his city life to raise his son somewhere more rural — the town of Phippsboro, New Hampshire.