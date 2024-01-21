The 2018 Horror Movie That Pretended To Be A Long Lost (And Cursed) Film

For as long as horror movies have existed, there have been carny-like marketing campaigns boasting audience members fainting, vomiting, running out of theaters in terror, and in some of the most extreme cases, having a heart attack. Films like "Psycho," "The Exorcist," and even 2023's "Talk To Me" have all become modern urban legends with the reported reactions from fans, but few films come close to the reputation of "Antrum." The Canuxploitation film from David Amito and Michael Laicini is two films in one: a documentary about "Antrum," a lost film from the 1970s that has been connected with over 85 deaths, and the remaining footage from the only known print of the film. Before the film plays, a warning covers the screen.

Legal Notice: By continuing to watch this film you agree that the producers of this film have made you aware of the history and danger(s) associated with 'Antrum.' The producers, distributors, cast, crew, unions, and theater management on all levels, are released of all liability for any event that occurs to you during or after your screening including but not limited to illness, injury, mortal danger, or death. If you disagree in any way with this notice you must leave the theater now.

Now, "Antrum" isn't causing the deaths of people who watch it like some haunted videotape but instead seems to be a cursed film. Festival directors who rejected the film upon release died under mysterious circumstances, a theater in Budapest that attempted to screen burned to the ground, and a Los Angeles screening in the 1990s saw a concession stand worker lace the popcorn with LSD inspiring a riot that led to deaths.

With "Antrum" comes tragedy ... except it was all just an elaborate (and effective) marketing ploy.