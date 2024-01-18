Is Encino Man 2 Happening Or Is The Brendan Fraser Movie Frozen Forever?

As far as '90s comedies go, "Encino Man" is up there as one of the seemingly forgotten flicks that die-hard fans are thirsting with nostalgia over. The film helped establish Pauly Shore as a genuine movie star and it certainly doesn't hurt that both Sean Astin ("The Lord of the Rings") and Brendan Fraser ("The Mummy") have gone on to become cherished actors in their own right. It's an of-its-time comedy that remains loved to this day. But could a sequel be on the horizon?

For those who may need a refresher, director Les Mayfield's 1992 film centers on Dave (Astin) who uncovers a caveman frozen in a block of ice while digging a hole for a swimming pool. With the help of his friend Stoney (Shore), Dave moves the caveman (Fraser) to their garage where he thaws out and comes back to life. The duo then attempts to pass him off as a foreign exchange student named Link as he learns the ways of life in the '90s.

So, could the stars unite for a sequel more than 30 years later? Would Disney commit financial resources to something like this? We're going to go over the odds of that happening, what the cast has said about it, and whether or not there is a story to tell here, assuming all of the pieces fall into place. Let's get into it.