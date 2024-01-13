Who Are Chafa, Lowak, And Tuklo In Marvel's Echo? The Indigenous Ancestors Explained

The following contains spoilers for the Marvel Studios series "Echo."

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is something kind of unique, following the villain-to-antihero origin story of Maya Lopez, A.K.A. Echo (Alaqua Cox). It's the first TV-MA-rated show released under the "Marvel Spotlight" banner and it gets a little more experimental in its storytelling, beginning each episode with a flashback to one of Maya's ancestors awakening some great power within themselves. Each of these ancestors then helps Maya by passing their powers on to her, allowing her to access their agility, accuracy with ranged weapons, and even magical healing abilities. She is an echo of them, carrying the powers and responsibility to protect her people, which helps her to heal from her turbulent, crime-ridden past.

But who are each of these ancestors? The episodes only show brief glimpses of their story, but there's some historical context that can provide more information and help us understand how each represents the strength within both Echo and the Choctaw Nation. Let's take a look at each of the ancestors and how they relate to history and the latest MCU show!