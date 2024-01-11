Marvel's Echo Makes The Character's Name Far More Meaningful Than The Comics

Though we've yet to see Maya Lopez exhibit the same kind of photographic reflexes that she does in the comics, it's clear she's still a more than capable fighter. She worked as one of Kingpin's primary operatives, and as we see in an awesome one take action sequence in the first episode of "Echo," she can hold her own against Charlie Cox as Daredevil. However, as "Echo" progresses, Maya begins having visions of ancestors from the history of the Choctaw people, and in one particular moment of peril during a train heist in the second episode, spirals appear on the back of her hands and they begin to glow orange, creating a surge of strength that gets her out of trouble.

These visions are prominently featured in the opening of the first three episodes of "Echo," and each one introduces us to Maya's ancestors. The first episode tells the story of Chafa, the first Choctaw who led her people out of the mystical cave in which they were created and showed ferocity in the face of fear. The second episode focuses on Lowak, a strategic warrior who helps win an intense match of the Choctaw sport of stickball. And the third episode highlights Tuklo, a cunning young woman who strives to be a warrior among men who would otherwise dismiss her.

It's these ancestors that now give Echo her namesake. As we see in the finale of "Echo," these visions come to Maya because the skills and superhuman abilities of strength from her ancestors echo through her from the past. And there's one final ancestor who gives Maya another ability: her mother, Taloa, who gives her the power to heal from a place of love. The strength and resilience of all these women flows through Maya, and she's even able to channel those powers into her female relatives, which is how her grandmother, Chula, and cousin, Bonnie, are able to fight off Kingpin's henchman in a pinch.