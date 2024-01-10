Marvel's Echo Brings Forth A Set Piece We've Never Seen On Screen

Marvel's "Echo" is breaking a lot of barriers by simply existing. To begin with, it's the debut of the Marvel Spotlight banner, which aims to deliver more grounded, character-driven stories that are set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe but don't necessarily require an extensive amount of homework to understand. But more importantly, it's the first time that a Choctaw woman and the people of the Choctaw Nation at large have taken the spotlight in a major Hollywood production. On top of that, "Echo" star Alaqua Cox was born deaf and actually lives life as amputee with a prosthetic leg, just like the character she's portraying.

All of this makes Marvel's "Echo" quite a milestone in representation. In order to capture this underrepresented communities accurately, director and Navajo filmmaker Sydney Freeland made sure to bring in creatives who also represented these communities. As the filmmaker explained to ABC 7 Chicago, "The first thing that we did is that we made sure that we had deaf writers in the writer's room. We made sure we had deaf consultants behind the scenes. We had an ASL (American Sign Language) master who would translate our scripts from English to ASL, because one of the things that I learned is that the two languages are actually very different from each other."

It didn't end there either, because having a story that unfolds from within the Choctaw people meant having Indigenous writers, actors, and cultural experts on set. And with that representation comes another first, one that provides a compelling set piece that we've never seen on screen before, and it's right at the beginning of the second episode of "Echo."