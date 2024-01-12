The Most Valuable Asset Marvel's Echo Borrows From Fast And Furious

At the end of "Echo," it looks like Maya is going to leave Oklahoma and her family behind. Instead, she ends up showing up to a family cookout with the whole gang, and it feels a whole lot like the various barbecues and cookouts throughout the course of the "Fast and Furious" franchise. (Seriously, there's been a cookout in almost every movie going all the way back to the first one in 2001!) These get-togethers usually serve as a way for the characters to catch up following some major explosive event (sometimes literally) and re-establish their bonds as "family," and that's exactly what the end of "Echo" does. Maya has been away from the people who love her most for two decades, but they manage to smooth over their frustrations with some potato salad and grilled meat. It's honestly pretty relatable — who hasn't squashed a family beef with a cheeseburger and coleslaw?

The supporting cast of "Echo" helped deepen the titular character and the series, in large part due to incredible performances. Just like it's impossible to imagine the "Fast" flicks without Michelle Rodriguez or Tyrese Gibson, it's hard to picture a second season of "Echo" without Jacobs or Spencer. Then again, if there is a future for Echo on TV, it's probably in "Daredevil: Born Again," which means she would be headed back to New York, likely alone. That's a shame; if "Echo" and "The Fast and the Furious" have taught me anything, it's the importance of family.

"Echo" is now streaming on Disney+.