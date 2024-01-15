No, Gungi Is Not The Only Star Wars Wookiee Jedi, Though They Are Rare

"Star Wars" has one of the biggest and most fleshed-out universes in fiction, one with countless worlds and characters that each come with their own stories that make the universe of the franchise feel lived-in.

A lot of it comes from the movies, sure — particularly the prequels, which changed our understanding of the originals by fleshing out the Jedi order as a corrupt police force and making the Emperor an elected official. But it was in the TV shows, the books, and the games that "Star Wars" became what it is today. The movies implied more than they explained, introducing cool characters that never uttered a word but still looked like they had a story to tell — which writers would then expand later on.

Take Chewbacca, one of the most memorable characters in the franchise, but one we know extremely little about in the original movies (unless you count the "Holiday Special," and why would you?). Of course, that didn't stop writers from trying to explain what made Chewbacca and the Wookiees unique, which led to a bunch of Wookiees wielding lightsabers.

In the current canon, Wookiee Jedi are extremely rare, but they still exist, most famously in Gungi, a young Wookiee Padawan introduced in "The Clone Wars." But in the recently released book "Star Wars: The Secrets of The Wookiees," we got a proper list of Wookiee Jedi across the history of the galaxy. This includes Gungi, but also Arkoff and Burryaga from the High Republic titles. The last one made headlines when he was introduced wielding a huge lightsaber, and in the book, it is revealed that Burryaga is a friend of Chewbacca's family, a fact he is quite proud of.

There is one more, however, which we haven't seen yet. Kelnacca is set to appear in "The Acolyte."