Star Wars: The Clone Wars Created Huyang To Solve A Looming Yoda Problem

Taylor then came up with the kicker that made Huyang who he is. He suggested they make him a droid. Filoni explained:

"So Christian said, 'Well, what if it's a droid?' At first I was like, 'Ugh, a droid?' [Laughs] I was actually kind of against the idea, but he pitched me on it, and I thought, 'Actually, it makes a ton of sense if you think that this droid could have been around for a thousand years. Maybe this is all this guy has done.' So I just thought it was a wonderful idea, at the end of the day, that Christian had."

What do you mean, "Ugh, a droid?" Droids are the best! They're loyal and they're funny (R2-D2), full of facts (C-3PO), sometimes sarcastic (L3-37, Chopper), and just all-around awesome (mouse droid — don't argue because I will fight you). That aside, the logic is sound. Having someone who has been around all this time works for the Yoda problem as well. He's not as old as Huyang, but he does have amassed wisdom from centuries of study and practice, so he can answer things and give a backstory that we couldn't get from shorter-lived characters. Huyang has that in spades. And he's got a great design. Though he's not one of the original trilogy characters, the similarity to C-3PO gives that nod to history in our minds, whether we realize it or not. Plus, he could keep going through the series and into the future, and as we know, Yoda is a Force ghost not too far in the future of this timeline.

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Ahsoka" are currently streaming on Disney+.