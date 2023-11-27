Playing A Wookiee In The Star Wars Holiday Special Was A Surprisingly Dangerous Job

The director for the "Holiday Special" was Steve Binder, who also did the "Elvis Presley '68 Comeback Special." He said in the video that he did actually enjoy his time on the project, explaining, "I had a great time shooting it. I got to work with all of the cast of the original, and we had a crack A-plus television crew on the show." As true as that may be, he was concerned about the Wookiee scene before shooting ever began. Let me say again that the entire scene is done in Shyriiwook, with no subtitles. Even as a tiny kid obsessed with "Star Wars," I remember getting up to get a cookie during that scene because I had no idea what was going on. Binder said of the scene, "You know, when I saw the script and I saw the first 10 minutes or longer with the Chewbacca family and just subtitles I said, 'Uh oh. We're gonna be in trouble.'" (Again, there were no subtitles.)

I won't say it was the least of their worries, but yeah. they were definitely in trouble. Add to that the fact that those giant suits were hot and difficult to breathe in. Binder explained:

"The Chewbaccas themselves had to take oxygen every hour on the hour. I think we had to shut down every hour for at least 10 or 15 minutes so they could get oxygen. The actress who was a little person of a Chewbacca family came in weighing around sixty pounds, I think she left weighing around 40 pounds, you know, because of the costumes and the heat."

"The Chewbaccas?" I don't even know what to do with that.