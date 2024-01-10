The Game Of Thrones Creators Still Haven't Watched House Of The Dragon

We're coming up on the five-year anniversary of the "Game of Thrones" finale, an episode that — coupled with the rest of the fantasy juggernaut's eighth and final season and, let's be real, at least a couple of seasons before that — left many wondering if showrunners and creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss had really known what they were doing this whole time. (Even the pair themselves would later admit they kind of didn't.) But time heals and here we are, with the larger franchise having since moved on to a fairly successful prequel/spinoff show titled "House of the Dragon." Meanwhile, D&D — as they two are frequently referred to online — have joined forces with Alexander Woo to tackle another ambitious literary adaptation in the form of Netflix's "3 Body Problem."

Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote their Netflix series, the duo assured that "Game of Thrones" fans are perfectly courteous to them in real life (however they might personally feel about the show's final season). "There's an underlying decency when people acknowledge you as a person and vice versa. There's something that happens in the transition from human interaction to online that pushes things in a specifically aggro direction," Weiss noted. To be sure, there are lots of ways one can and absolutely should (thoughtfully and, if it's warranted, perhaps even with a little righteous fury as a treat) voice their criticisms of a work of art like "Game of Thrones." Thankfully, though, most people seem to understand that accosting the artists who made that art in the real world isn't the way to go about doing that.

Turns out, there's no point asking D&D for their opinions about "House of the Dragon" either — because they haven't watched it.