Netflix's 3 Body Problem Trailer Sees The Game Of Thrones Team Tackling Sci-Fi

After missing out on doing a "Star Wars" trilogy, as well as a terrible-sounding HBO show about a reality where slavery was still a thing in modern times, "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are back on our TV screens with the hope that we all forgot how they butchered the last season of "Game of Thrones." This time, they are collaborating with "The Terror: Infamy" showrunner Alexander Woo to adapt the hugely popular Chinese sci-fi book trilogy "The Three-Body Problem" by Liu Cixin.

With just a couple of months until the show premieres on Netflix, we now have a new trailer that showcases the epic scope and the stellar cast that will bring the story to life.

Speaking with Tudum, co-creator Alexander Woo said the hope is that the show can convey the experience, rather than necessarily the details, of the novel and bring them to the screen. "What stayed, we hope, is the sense of wonderment and the sense of scope, of scale, where the problems are no longer just the problems of an individual or even a nation, but of an entire species."

Given just how monumental a task it is to translate Cixin's trilogy to the screen, "3 Body Problem" has a lot to live up to.