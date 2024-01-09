Netflix's 3 Body Problem Trailer Sees The Game Of Thrones Team Tackling Sci-Fi
After missing out on doing a "Star Wars" trilogy, as well as a terrible-sounding HBO show about a reality where slavery was still a thing in modern times, "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are back on our TV screens with the hope that we all forgot how they butchered the last season of "Game of Thrones." This time, they are collaborating with "The Terror: Infamy" showrunner Alexander Woo to adapt the hugely popular Chinese sci-fi book trilogy "The Three-Body Problem" by Liu Cixin.
With just a couple of months until the show premieres on Netflix, we now have a new trailer that showcases the epic scope and the stellar cast that will bring the story to life.
Speaking with Tudum, co-creator Alexander Woo said the hope is that the show can convey the experience, rather than necessarily the details, of the novel and bring them to the screen. "What stayed, we hope, is the sense of wonderment and the sense of scope, of scale, where the problems are no longer just the problems of an individual or even a nation, but of an entire species."
Given just how monumental a task it is to translate Cixin's trilogy to the screen, "3 Body Problem" has a lot to live up to.
An ambitious adaptation
"3 Body Problem" features a stellar cast that includes Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Benedict Wong, and many more. The trailer focuses on some mysterious threat that forces the best scientists across the world to come together or tackle the biggest danger humanity has ever faced. That's not a lot to go on unless you've read the novels, but enough to keep us intrigued.
Now, the biggest problem this show faces is how much the original novels escalate in scope and sci-fi concepts, which will not be easy to translate into a TV budget — even if Netflix isn't afraid to go big. After all, the books were written by the same man who gave us the "Wandering Earth" books, which resulted in some of the finest Chinese blockbusters ever. Hopefully the Netflix adaptation of "3 Body Problem" follows suit.
"3 Body Problem" premieres on Netflix on March 21st, 2024. Here's the official synopsis:
A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history.