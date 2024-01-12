The Terrifying True Story Of Netflix's Society Of The Snow
Netflix might be known for pumping out a bewildering volume of "content," but the streaming service isn't just breathing new life into forgotten thrillers or showcasing terrible Spanish slashers. Often, amid the deluge of media, Netflix will serve up something decent, and "Society of the Snow" is the perfect example.
Spain's official 2024 Oscars submission for Best International Feature, "Society of the Snow" is the latest movie from "The Impossible" and "The Orphanage" director J.A. Bayona. Thus far, it seems to be the filmmaker's best effort, receiving critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Non-English Language Film at this year's Golden Globes. Now, as of January 4, 2024, it's available to stream on Netflix ... though if you haven't yet watched, you might want to prime yourself for the harrowing story told within.
"Society of the Snow" is a thriller that follows the survivors of a plane crash as they try to stay alive in the unforgiving environs of the Andes. Forced to resort to desperate measures, the group eventually turns to cannibalism to sustain themselves. So, if you're perusing Netflix in search of some casual streaming entertainment, you have been forewarned. But what makes the distressing tale even more upsetting is the fact that it's based on a true story.
The real-life story behind Society of the Snow
You've probably heard of this real-life horror story before, even if you're not sure where. The tale of plane crash survivors turning to cannibalism to survive has become a sort of cultural reference point ever since it was depicted in the 1993 film "Alive," which was then parodied on "The Simpsons." There was also a 2007 documentary, "Stranded" and a 2010 documentary "I Am Alive: Surviving the Andes Plane Crash." So, what exactly is the Andes plane crash, and what the heck happened to these poor people whose story seems doomed to be forever retold?
Well, "Society of the Snow" takes its cues directly from yet another retelling of the true story: Pablo Vierci's 2008 book "La Sociedad de la Nieve" ("Society of the Snow"). The nonfiction book tells the story of the 1972 Andes flight disaster, whereby a rugby team from Montevideo, Uruguay, boarded flight 571, a small chartered plane, to Santiago, Chile, alongside friends and family members. Unfortunately, as they crossed the Andes mountain range, the plane descended too low too early and hit a ridge, severing the wings from the fuselage, which then crashed in one of the most remote and inhospitable areas of the mountains.
According to Tudum, 12 passengers died on impact, with several others sustaining severe injuries. The survivors then spent almost two-and-a-half months trying to stay alive in temperatures well below freezing, using the wrecked plane's fuselage as shelter. During that time, they were faced with an impossible choice: cannibalize the dead passengers or face perishing themselves. The 16 remaining survivors were ultimately forced to eat their deceased fellow travelers before eventually being rescued after 72 days.
Society of the Snow sticks close to the truth
While it might seem like this story has been retold enough times already, the critical reaction to "Society of the Snow" indicates that J.A. Bayona's film is a worthwhile entry in the ever-expanding saga of 1972 Andes plane crash retellings. Part of that comes down to Bayona's attention to detail and commitment to telling the story as faithfully as possible. The filmmaker enlisted the real-life survivors of the crash to help him craft what the Daily Beast calls his "finest film to date, and a fitting tribute to those who both perished and managed to escape their fateful mountain tomb."
Bayona told Tudum, "The survivors were instrumental. Their enthusiasm fueled the film and my perspective. It was essential for the [actors] to connect with the survivors and the other families." All of which lends "Society of the Snow" an authenticity that, similarly to 1993's "Alive," ensures the movie doesn't resort to the kind of tawdry sensationalism that could have easily arisen from a retelling of this particular story. It also helps that the author of the book on which the film is based, Pablo Vierci, was a college classmate of many of the passengers aboard flight 571.
With strict adherence to the true story on which it is based, a positive critical response, and various award nominations, "Society of the Snow" is easily one of the best things to hit Netflix in January 2024 and potentially one of the best films to arrive on the service in a long time. So, if you haven't already heard this story retold a hundred times, can stomach the truly tragic events therein, and don't fancy watching Netflix's latest "sickening" documentary, why not give "Society of the Snow" a go?