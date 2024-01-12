The Terrifying True Story Of Netflix's Society Of The Snow

Netflix might be known for pumping out a bewildering volume of "content," but the streaming service isn't just breathing new life into forgotten thrillers or showcasing terrible Spanish slashers. Often, amid the deluge of media, Netflix will serve up something decent, and "Society of the Snow" is the perfect example.

Spain's official 2024 Oscars submission for Best International Feature, "Society of the Snow" is the latest movie from "The Impossible" and "The Orphanage" director J.A. Bayona. Thus far, it seems to be the filmmaker's best effort, receiving critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Non-English Language Film at this year's Golden Globes. Now, as of January 4, 2024, it's available to stream on Netflix ... though if you haven't yet watched, you might want to prime yourself for the harrowing story told within.

"Society of the Snow" is a thriller that follows the survivors of a plane crash as they try to stay alive in the unforgiving environs of the Andes. Forced to resort to desperate measures, the group eventually turns to cannibalism to sustain themselves. So, if you're perusing Netflix in search of some casual streaming entertainment, you have been forewarned. But what makes the distressing tale even more upsetting is the fact that it's based on a true story.