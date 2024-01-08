Aquaman 2 Swims Past The Flash At The Box Office, But Is That Enough?

It was a somewhat quiet weekend at the box office as Blumhouse's "Night Swim" had a decent opening while "Wonka" once again won the day. Meanwhile, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is still hanging around and fighting the good fight for DC, with the superhero sequel hanging onto the number three spot in its third weekend with a $10.5 million haul. While it may not be enough to make Warner Bros.'s latest comic book adaptation an actual hit, it was enough to bring the movie's total past "The Flash" to make it the highest-grossing DC movie released in 2023.

Director James Wan's "Aquaman" sequel has now earned $100 million domestically and $234.8 million internationally for a grand total of $334.8 million worldwide, per The Numbers. Meanwhile, "The Flash" topped out at $270 million worldwide last year, which included $108 million domestically. Amazingly, that was the best performance that a DC movie managed to put up, as both "Blue Beetle" ($129 million worldwide/$100 million budget) and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" ($133 million worldwide/$125 million budget) made far less. In short, it was a bad year for DC.

"The Lost Kingdom" is holding better than some analysts (myself included) expected following its less-than-stellar opening weekend. It's doing decent business overseas but not nearly as well as the original, which netted $1.15 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing DC movie of all time. That included a massive $298 million in China. The sequel, as it stands, has made $54 million in China. That's not bad, but it's also a far cry from what the original did in 2018/2019. Right now, we're looking at a best-case scenario where this movie tops out shy of $500 million worldwide against a $205 million budget. Worst case, it barely clears $400 million.