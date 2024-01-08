How To Watch The Marvels At Home
2023 will forever be remembered as the year the superhero bubble finally popped. While multiple DC Comics films fell flat on their face at the box office over those 12 months, it was the "The Marvels" and its shockingly poor commercial performance that made it clear: the Marvel Cinematic Universe can no longer coast by on the sheer staying power of the brand.
Fortunately, there was some good news to report on that front. "The Marvels" star and ever-enthusiastic Kamala Khan actor Iman Vellani emerged fully unscathed from the wreckage, ensuring the franchise is in safe hands going forward. The film around her also has its fair share of defenders, who found writer/director Nia DaCosta's cosmic superhero adventure to be one heck of a good time despite all the obvious behind-the-scene turmoil that DaCosta clearly had to navigate while making it. That's our polite way of telling Disney CEO Bob Iger to back off with his comments about the film's supposed lack of "supervision."
With its box office woes now in the rearview mirror, it's a brand new day for "The Marvels" as it makes its way onto the home media market. Disney and Marvel Studios have confirmed the film will become available from all major digital retailers (including Vudu, Apple TV, and Prime Video) starting January 16, 2024, followed by its release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD just under a month later on February 13. The film's home media package will also feature a decent amount of special features, for those who need the added incentive to pick it up.
The Marvels soars onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD
Why settle for a single Marvel when you can get three for the price of one? "The Marvels" sees Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) having to navigate some perplexing body-swapping with her number one fan — and not in a "Misery" sort of way — Kamala, aka Ms. Marvel, and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Carol's estranged super-powered "niece," as they do their best to team up with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and, of course, Carol's pet Flerken Goose to stop the Kree warrior Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) from wreaking havoc on the universe. Those who buy the film on home media will also get the following bonus goodies:
FEATURETTES
- Entangled – Take a cosmic trip behind the scenes on The Marvels with the cast and crew of the film. Learn how director Nia DaCosta and the team took on such a vast production, and dive deeper with more details about Marvel's first ever musical number.
- The Production Diaries – Experience the lively, upbeat set of The Marvels as cast and crew recall candid and heartwarming moments, along with hilarious anecdotes.
DELETED SCENES
- Captain-in-Residence – Kamala finds herself in Carol's ship after an unexpected switch and incredulously picks up a call from Valkyrie.
- It's Under Control – Carol, Kamala, and Monica find themselves brainstorming for solutions on Aladna.
- Space Yoga – Muneeba teaches yoga while an exasperated Nick Fury looks on.
- The Chase – Chaos ensues as Ty-Rone chases Kamala in a tension-filled scene.
GAG REEL
- Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of The Marvels.
AUDIO COMMENTARY
- Listen to co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco talk about the film.
Of course, "The Marvels" will also begin streaming on Disney+ relatively soon. Watch this space for updates in the weeks to come!