How To Watch The Marvels At Home

2023 will forever be remembered as the year the superhero bubble finally popped. While multiple DC Comics films fell flat on their face at the box office over those 12 months, it was the "The Marvels" and its shockingly poor commercial performance that made it clear: the Marvel Cinematic Universe can no longer coast by on the sheer staying power of the brand.

Fortunately, there was some good news to report on that front. "The Marvels" star and ever-enthusiastic Kamala Khan actor Iman Vellani emerged fully unscathed from the wreckage, ensuring the franchise is in safe hands going forward. The film around her also has its fair share of defenders, who found writer/director Nia DaCosta's cosmic superhero adventure to be one heck of a good time despite all the obvious behind-the-scene turmoil that DaCosta clearly had to navigate while making it. That's our polite way of telling Disney CEO Bob Iger to back off with his comments about the film's supposed lack of "supervision."

With its box office woes now in the rearview mirror, it's a brand new day for "The Marvels" as it makes its way onto the home media market. Disney and Marvel Studios have confirmed the film will become available from all major digital retailers (including Vudu, Apple TV, and Prime Video) starting January 16, 2024, followed by its release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD just under a month later on February 13. The film's home media package will also feature a decent amount of special features, for those who need the added incentive to pick it up.