A Deleted Iron Claw Scene Would Have Stripped Fritz Of His Tough Exterior

This post contains spoilers for "The Iron Claw."

Of all the characters in the wrestling biopic "The Iron Claw," it's patriarch Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany) who comes out looking the worst. As his sons slowly but surely fall apart in their pursuit of wrestling (and their pursuit of their father's approval), Fritz is right there egging them on, pushing them further and further toward the brink.

Although the real-life Kevin Von Erich still considers his father to have been an "honorable, good man," the rest of the world considers Fritz to be a bit of a villain, holding him at least a little bit to blame for three of his sons (not just two like in the movie) dying by suicide, and a fourth dying from the stress wrestling and drugs put on his body. The movie itself follows along with this view, giving us a Fritz who pushes forth a limited, poisonous view of masculinity onto his sons. He teaches them that being strong is the most important thing and that being emotionally open is unmanly.

Most importantly, he acts like more of a coach than a dad and blatantly puts his kids in competition with each other. "Now we all know Kerry's my favorite, then Kev, then David, then Mike, but the rankings can always change," he says nonchalantly early on. It's an approach that seems to work out for the family in the first half of the movie, as the brothers become extremely successful wrestlers in their own right. Still, it fully reveals itself as poisonous in the second half, where the Von Erich kids start dropping like flies. Despite all the tragedy, Fritz never changes his worldview. Even when Kerry is clearly suicidal, he doesn't take the time to look after him.