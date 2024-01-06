Can Jason Statham's The Beekeeper Generate Some Buzz At The Box Office?

January is not, historically, a great month for new movies. Awards season films will often expand nationwide to help class up the joint, but as far as brand new offerings go, it can be tough sledding. One benefit is that we frequently get an off-the-wall action movie. After all, January is the month that gave us Liam Neeson's unexpected action star turn in "Taken." January 2024 will give one of our hardest-working modern action stars, Jason Statham, the chance to shine in the very silly-looking "The Beekeeper." But can this movie's bonkers premise lure enough moviegoers in to make it a bona fide box office hit?

Director David Ayer's latest is eying a somewhat soft debut with "The Beekeeper" currently looking at an opening weekend in the $8 to $13 million range, per Box Office Pro. The film faces some direct competition as "The Book of Clarence" is also opening against it next weekend, while Paramount's "Mean Girls" musical figures to win the weekend with a take of $20 million or more. That said, the MLK holiday weekend can be fruitful for the right movie and there is room for more than one film to succeed here.

Working in this movie's favor is the fact that "The Beekeeper" is pretty much the only game in town for those who want to see a straight-up action movie. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is already fading away, and that's more superhero fantasy anyhow. Michael Mann's "Ferrari" is also probably going to have some crossover with the target demographic, but that movie hasn't been doing particularly well up to this point. So yes, there are other movies in theaters but none that would prohibit this one from finding its audience.