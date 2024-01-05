John Ridley's Scrapped Eternals Series For Marvel Was 'A Really Weird Story'

This may be a controversial opinion, but Chloé Zhao's 2021 film "Eternals" is perhaps one of the best in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While several other chapters in the long-running media franchise may have featured more action and captured a certain kind of zippy character archetype that appeals to kids and adolescents, "Eternals" told a broad, philosophically dense sci-fi story that reached far outside superhero norms. The Eternals were a team of unfathomably ancient beings, constructed by ineffable space deities — Celestials — tasked with overseeing multiple billion-year cycles of God reproduction. The Celestials required the Eternals specifically because they did not evolve. Their previous creation, Deviants, evolved far too quickly. "Eternals" deals with a time frame so vast, evolution is considered "quick."

The Eternals also regularly aided humanity in their societal development, and are said to have been present in Mesopotamia, Babylon, and other ancient kingdoms. That's when they're not chilling out on their nearby flying saucer. "Eternals" taps directly into exciting "ancient aliens" theories enjoyed by scholars of ufology. The Eternals are above humanity, far outstripping them in intelligence and age, but are fascinated by the species they've been tasked with protecting. Naturally, it will come as a shock to them when the Eternals learn that humanity only serves as an energy source for the god zygote growing in the middle of the Earth.

"Eternals" was based on some of Marvel's most psychedelic comic books, first authored by Jack Kirby back in 1972. Zhao's movie, while ambitious, was one of the worst-received MCU movies, sadly, so any intended follow-ups to the story have been scrapped. Indeed, on the Comic Book Club Podcast, Oscar-winning writer John Ridley revealed that he once developed an "Eternals" TV series that, by his description, was to be "the good version."