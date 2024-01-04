Night Swim Ending Explained: I Wish, You Well

Eve learns from the previous owners of the house that the natural water that feeds into the pool comes from a mysterious spring that once flowed freely before the homes were built over the land. The people who lived indigenously in the area used to view the water as a miraculous gift, capable of bringing great fortune to those who swam in the waters, but one that required an oblation in return. The pool essentially serves as both a wishing well and a monkey's paw, meaning it will provide great healing in exchange for a life. Once affected by the powers of the water, Ray's actions grow increasingly dangerous.

The family throws a pool party to better get to know their neighbors, and during a game of Chicken Fight, Ray locks up under the water with a child on his shoulders, refusing to let him go in the hopes that he'd drown and the pool would get the soul it craves. Fortunately, as Ray is not yet fully possessed by the spirits of the water, they can save the boy, but their communal reputation is destroyed. The family tries their hardest to explain away the event as a result of his M.S. causing his muscles to lock up, but deep down, they know the truth.

Ray is slowly being overtaken by the water spirits and is going to kill someone unless he is stopped. Eve tries to flee the home in the hopes that it'll free Ray from their power, but the water spirits are relentless. They take over his body and mind, and he begins to terrorize his family. His strength is unmatched, he moves around in ways no human should be capable of, and he takes great joy in taunting his daughter with a demented game of "Marco Polo" throughout the house.

The only way out? Someone has to die.