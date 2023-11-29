Dive Into The New Trailer For Night Swim, The Horror Movie About An Evil Swimming Pool
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water...
Look, maybe it's just my intense thalassophobia talking (look it up!), but everybody ought to know by now just how much bodies of water can be hazardous to one's health — especially if you happen to be a character in a horror movie. But what if even private swimming pools were no longer a safe haven for both horny teens and suburban parents alike? That's basically the premise of Universal and Blumhouse's latest project titled "Night Swim," which proposes the radical idea that the greatest evil you could possibly unleash comes from the seemingly idyllic depths of your backyard swimming pool, of all places.
The track record for both producer Jason Blum and James Wan pretty much speaks for itself, especially when that partnership throughout the last few years has given us major hits like "The Black Phone," "M3GAN," and the "Insidious" franchise. "Night Swim" will certainly try to recreate those prior successes, primarily by tapping into the incredibly silly (but admittedly intriguing!) idea of an evil swimming pool that's apparently out to get a family of soon-to-be victims. Who among us can't relate to that? Luckily, Universal has released a new trailer for the upcoming horror flick, which you can check out above.
Catch Night Swim in theaters next year
Well, it's safe to say you'll never catch me playing Marco Polo ever again. "Night Swim" comes from writer and director Bryce McGuire and is based on the filmmaker's own 2014 short film, telling the story of a family that moves into a new home complete with a fancy swimming pool out back ... but, as you probably have guessed, things aren't exactly as they seem. We can now add swimming pools (and the possibly supernatural entities living inside them, naturally) to the expansive list of everyday, domestic items that are intent on killing us – a list that includes smart homes, dolls, and teddy bears, to name just a few items.
The movie stars Wyatt Russell, the great Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, and Gavin Warren and is set to dive into theaters on January 5, 2024. You can check out the official synopsis here:
Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier") as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar nominee Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall's "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes") and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, "Fear the Walking Dead").
Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home's shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home's past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.