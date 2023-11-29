Dive Into The New Trailer For Night Swim, The Horror Movie About An Evil Swimming Pool

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water...

Look, maybe it's just my intense thalassophobia talking (look it up!), but everybody ought to know by now just how much bodies of water can be hazardous to one's health — especially if you happen to be a character in a horror movie. But what if even private swimming pools were no longer a safe haven for both horny teens and suburban parents alike? That's basically the premise of Universal and Blumhouse's latest project titled "Night Swim," which proposes the radical idea that the greatest evil you could possibly unleash comes from the seemingly idyllic depths of your backyard swimming pool, of all places.

The track record for both producer Jason Blum and James Wan pretty much speaks for itself, especially when that partnership throughout the last few years has given us major hits like "The Black Phone," "M3GAN," and the "Insidious" franchise. "Night Swim" will certainly try to recreate those prior successes, primarily by tapping into the incredibly silly (but admittedly intriguing!) idea of an evil swimming pool that's apparently out to get a family of soon-to-be victims. Who among us can't relate to that? Luckily, Universal has released a new trailer for the upcoming horror flick, which you can check out above.