Blumhouse's Imaginary Trailer Turns A Teddy Bear Into A Terrifying Nightmare

Blumhouse has had a truly huge year, even by Blumhouse standards. It kicked off with "M3GAN," which became one of the first blockbusters of any kind this year and remains one of the biggest original hits of 2023, bringing in $181 million at the box office. Naturally, a sequel is on the way. More recently, the studio released the long-awaited video game adaptation "Five Nights at Freddy's," which has become a bigger hit than anyone could have possibly expected. Despite being available on Peacock, the film has already made more than $255 million worldwide and ranks as one of the studio's biggest hits ever. Another franchise is born.

In short, it's been a big year for one of horror's most reliable studios. With "Imaginary," it looks very much like the house that Jason Blum built could have another hit on its hands in early 2024. And it's a hit the industry could use as well, given that the actors' and writers' strikes caused a lot of movies to be delayed next year. Blumhouse to the rescue?

Jeff Wadlow ("Truth or Dare," "Fantasy Island") is in the director's chair for this one. The cast also includes Tom Payne ("The Walking Dead"), Taegan Burns ("The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers"), Veronica Falcon ("Queen of the South"), and Betty Buckley ("Split").

"Imaginary" is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024.