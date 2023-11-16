Blumhouse's Imaginary Trailer Turns A Teddy Bear Into A Terrifying Nightmare
Blumhouse is back with a brand new, original horror movie. And this one also involves a bear! Fresh off of the success of "Five Nights at Freddy's," the studio has released the trailer for its latest creation, "Imaginary." Set to be released by Lionsgate next year, it takes something innocent from our childhoods — the concept of imaginary friends — and turns it into something sinister. Check it out above.
The trailer sees DeWanda Wise ("Jurassic World Dominion") moving back into her old home with her family. Things seem happy enough, but then a kid finds an abandoned stuffed bear in the basement. What could possibly go wrong? It turns out a whole lot. Things get downright demonic in a hurry as it turns out this bear has connections to some truly evil s*** beyond our world. The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:
When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.
Does Blumhouse have another hit on its hands?
Blumhouse has had a truly huge year, even by Blumhouse standards. It kicked off with "M3GAN," which became one of the first blockbusters of any kind this year and remains one of the biggest original hits of 2023, bringing in $181 million at the box office. Naturally, a sequel is on the way. More recently, the studio released the long-awaited video game adaptation "Five Nights at Freddy's," which has become a bigger hit than anyone could have possibly expected. Despite being available on Peacock, the film has already made more than $255 million worldwide and ranks as one of the studio's biggest hits ever. Another franchise is born.
In short, it's been a big year for one of horror's most reliable studios. With "Imaginary," it looks very much like the house that Jason Blum built could have another hit on its hands in early 2024. And it's a hit the industry could use as well, given that the actors' and writers' strikes caused a lot of movies to be delayed next year. Blumhouse to the rescue?
Jeff Wadlow ("Truth or Dare," "Fantasy Island") is in the director's chair for this one. The cast also includes Tom Payne ("The Walking Dead"), Taegan Burns ("The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers"), Veronica Falcon ("Queen of the South"), and Betty Buckley ("Split").
"Imaginary" is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024.