Futurama's Famous 'Take My Money' Meme Followed Its Creator Into Real Life

In the "Futurama" episode "Attack of the Killer App" (July 1, 2010), the Planet Express crew becomes rabidly enamored of a new piece of consumer electronics, the eyePhone, an eyeball-mounted social media browsing widget released by the evil MomCorp. The episode's writer, Patric Verrone, was careful to lampoon the fervor that accompanied Apple's iPhones in real life, pointing out that any scarcity is manufactured, and that consumers tend to be a little too cavalier with the object's inexplicably high price. A store employee tells Fry (Billy West) that the eyePhone costs $500, and also that "you have no choice of carrier, the battery can't hold a charge, and the reception isn't very —" Fry interrupts him by screaming "Shut up and take my money!"

That line of dialogue has become a well-worn meme across the barren alkali flats of the internet. Whenever a new film is announced, or a new product is introduced into the market, enthused fans will merely post a picture of Fry yelling "Shut up and take my money!"

Screenwriters likely dream of moments like this, knowing they authored a line of dialogue that snagged into the collective unconscious and has altered everyday colloquialisms. This wasn't the first time it happened for a "Futurama" writer either. In an episode of "The Simpsons," future "Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen wrote the line "It's a perfectly cromulent word," inventing "cromulent" for a joke. "Cromulent" now appears in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

During the "Futurama" panel at the 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con, Verrone was asked about the line. He revealed that, without irony, he reenacted the scene in real life ... in a real Apple store. Life imitates art in uncanny ways.